Eagles Placing OL Cam Jurgens On IR

The Eagles announced that they are placing OL Cam Jurgens on injured reserve due to a foot injury.

We've elevated P Braden Mann and CB Bradley Roby from the Practice Squad for tomorrow's game and placed C/G Cam Jurgens on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/ygysNvWjvT — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 7, 2023

Jurgens will miss at least the next four games due to the foot sprain.

Jurgens, 23, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 at Nebraska. The Eagles used the No. 51 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $6,903,022 contract that includes a $2,200,380 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jurgens has appeared in four games for the Eagles and made four starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 21 guard out of 76 qualifying players.