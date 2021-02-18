Eagles Plan To Bring In Competition For Jalen Hurts

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Eagles intend to bring in competition to compete with Jalen Hurts for the starting job this summer.

The reporters add that the Eagles’ starting job is not expected to automatically go to Hurts, despite Philadelphia agreeing to trade Carson Wentz to the Colts on Thursday. Although, they believe it’s likely he opens the season as the Eagles’ starter.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles decide to fill out their quarterback depth chart.

They could bring in a low-cost veteran to work with Hurts or they could consider using their No. 6 overall pick on one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class.

Based on the current draft buzz, it’s possible that the Eagles could have one of either Justin Fields or Trey Lance available to them at No. 6 overall.

However, Philadelphia just used a second-round pick on Hurts last year and he showed some promise for them after taking over for Wentz midseason, so their best option could be to find a low-cost veteran and see how Hurts does in Nick Sirianni’s offense.

Hurts, 22, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract that included a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2020, Hurts appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 354 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding the Eagles as the news is available.