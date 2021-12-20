Eagles Put OL Andre Dillard On COVID List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have placed OL Andre Dillard on the COVID-19 list Monday.

Roster Move: Eagles have placed T Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/g8L9DDYtlK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2021

This means Dillard will miss Tuesday’s game vs. Washington.

Dillard, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He is in the third year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie deal.

The deal includes a fifth-year option for Philadelphia to make a decision on Dillard in 2022.

In 2021, Dillard has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and made four starts at left tackle.