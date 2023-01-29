Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Due For Major Extension This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles plan to negotiate what will probably be an enormous contract extension with QB Jalen Hurts this offseason.

Hurts will be entering the final year of his deal and he has cemented himself as Philadelphia’s franchise quarterback after a breakout 2022 season.

The Eagles finished as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and are playing for a berth in the Super Bowl today. Hurts has also been an MVP candidate.

Hurts, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts is scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal.

In 2022, Hurt appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hurts as it becomes available.