Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Uncertain For Week 17

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts‘ status for Week 17 is uncertain due to his sprained shoulder.

Hurts is being replaced by QB Gardner Minshew in Week 16 for the team’s game against the Cowboys and now may be out for New Year’s Day against the Saints as well.

Hurts, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hurt has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hurts as it becomes available.