Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Undergoing Ankle Surgery

Tom Pelissero reports that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is undergoing ankle surgery on Wednesday and is expected to be fully recovered in time for OTA’s.

Hurts, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract that included a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2021, Hurts appeared in 15 games for the Eagles, completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 784 yards on 139 carries (5.6 YPC) with 10 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hurts as it becomes available.