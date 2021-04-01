Eagles RB Boston Scott Signs ERFA Tender

The Eagles announced RB Boston Scott has signed his exclusive rights tender, which locks him back with the team in 2021.

Scott could not negotiate with other teams under the exclusive rights tender so this move is mostly procedural.

Scott, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster last year. Philadelphia cut him loose at the start of the regular season before re-signing him to their taxi squad. He was promoted to the roster later that season.

In 2020, Scott appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and rushed 80 times for 374 yards and a touchdown, adding 25 receptions for 212 yards and another touchdown.