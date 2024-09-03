Eagles Re-Signed OL Jack Driscoll

According to Olivia Reiner, the Eagles have re-signed OL Jack Driscoll after he was recently let go by the Dolphins.

It is currently unclear whether the team has signed him to their active roster or practice squad.

He was a valuable reserve for the Eagles the past few seasons and can play both guard and tackle.

Driscoll, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Auburn by the Eagles in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.789 million rookie deal that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time and signed with the Dolphins but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Driscoll appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and made one start.

We will have more on Driscoll when it becomes available.