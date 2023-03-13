Eagles Re-Signing C Jason Kelce

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’ve agreed to a contract with C Jason Kelce to return for the 2023 season.

Kelce, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021. He signed another one-year, $14 million deal for 2022.

In 2022, Kelce appeared in and started all 17 games for the Eagles at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 2 center out of 38 qualifying players.