Eagles Release G Tyrese Robinson From Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve released G Tyrese Robinson from their practice squad.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2022
Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:
- WR Devon Allen
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Mario Goodrich
- DE Matt Leo (international)
- TE Noah Togiai
- OL Cameron Tom
- DT Marvin Wilson
- LB Davion Taylor
- OT Roderick Johnson
- WR Greg Ward
- DE Tarron Jackson
- DB Javelin Guidry
- OT Fred Johnson
- DB Marquise Blair
- DT Anthony Rush
Robinson, 24, went undrafted out of Oklahoma during the 2022 draft and later caught on with the Eagles. He was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and blocked for current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
The Eagles signed Robinson to their practice squad last month.
During his career at Oklahoma, Robinson made 38 starts for the Sooners at both guard and tackle.
