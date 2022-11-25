Eagles Release G Tyrese Robinson From Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve released G Tyrese Robinson from their practice squad.

Practice squad: Eagles have released G Tyrese Robinson. pic.twitter.com/ZOwPCTStHC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2022

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

Robinson, 24, went undrafted out of Oklahoma during the 2022 draft and later caught on with the Eagles. He was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and blocked for current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles signed Robinson to their practice squad last month.

During his career at Oklahoma, Robinson made 38 starts for the Sooners at both guard and tackle.