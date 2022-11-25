Eagles Release G Tyrese Robinson From Practice Squad

Nate Bouda
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve released G Tyrese Robinson from their practice squad. 

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. RB Kennedy Brooks
  3. LB Christian Elliss
  4. CB Mario Goodrich
  5. DE Matt Leo (international)
  6. TE Noah Togiai
  7. OL Cameron Tom
  8. DT Marvin Wilson
  9. LB Davion Taylor
  10. OT Roderick Johnson
  11. WR Greg Ward
  12. DE Tarron Jackson
  13. DB Javelin Guidry
  14. OT Fred Johnson
  15. DB Marquise Blair
  16. DT Anthony Rush

Robinson, 24, went undrafted out of Oklahoma during the 2022 draft and later caught on with the Eagles. He was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and blocked for current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles signed Robinson to their practice squad last month. 

During his career at Oklahoma, Robinson made 38 starts for the Sooners at both guard and tackle.

