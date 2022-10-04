Eagles Release TE Dalton Keene From Practice Squad

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they are releasing TE Dalton Keene from their practice squad.

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.