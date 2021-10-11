Eagles Release WR Travis Fulgham & TE Nick Eubanks From PS, Sign Two

The Philadelphia Eagles officially released WR Travis Fulgham and TE Nick Eubanks from their practice squad on Monday.

The Eagles also signed LB Christian Elliss and TE Noah Togiai to the unit.

Here’s the Eagles updated practice squad:

Fulgham, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit, but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again.

The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster. Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Fulgham appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns.