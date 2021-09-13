Eagles Releasing DT T.Y. McGill

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing DT T.Y. McGill.

The veteran is free to sign with any team immediately and does not have to pass through waivers.

McGill, 28, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles last year and was on and off of their roster.

In 2020, McGill appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded nine tackles and a half sack.