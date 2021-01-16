Eagles Request Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have also requested permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Eagles’ position:

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed))

(Interviewed)) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

Bieniemy, 51, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator.

We’ll have more regarding the Eagles’ head coaching search as the news is available.