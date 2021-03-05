Eagles Restructure CB Darius Slay’s Contract, Free Up $9.14M Of Cap Room

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have restructured the contract of CB Darius Slay and in turn created $9.14 million of cap room for the 2021 season.

Darius Slay

Philadelphia is among a number of teams who are over the cap, so moves like this were expected. 

Slay, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. 

In 2020, Slay appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and recoreded 59 tackles, one interception and six passes defended.

