Eagles RT Lane Johnson Believed To Have High Ankle Sprain

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles RT Lane Johnson is feared to have suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss to the Jets.

That would likely mean Johnson is slated to miss a few weeks, which is a huge blow to Philadelphia given he’s one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

Johnson, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal when he signed another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in six games for the Eagles, starting all of them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 9 tackle out of 74 qualifying players.