Eagles RT Lane Johnson Having Core Muscle Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, Eagles RT Lane Johnson is scheduled for surgery later this week to repair a core muscle injury.

Johnson has been playing through a torn adductor for weeks now as he tried to help the Eagles win a Super Bowl, which they came incredibly close to doing.

He should have enough time to recover well before the start of the 2023 season.

Johnson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson is set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Eagles, starting all of them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 7 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.