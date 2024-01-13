Eagles Rule Out WR A.J. Brown With Sprained Knee

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have ruled WR A.J. Brown for their playoff opener due to a sprained knee.

While Brown will miss the game against the Buccaneers, Schefter adds that he worked hard to get back and could return for the divisional round should Philadelphia advance.

Brown, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.

