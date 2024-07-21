Eagles S Sydney Brown Will Start Season On PUP List

Jimmy Kempski reports that Eagles S Sydney Brown will begin the season on the physically unable-to-perform list.

He suffered a torn ACL in the season finale against the Giants and still has a chance to be ready for Week 1, according to Kempski.

Brown, 24, is from London, Ontario, Canada, and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 following his final season at Illinois.

The Eagles selected him in the third round with the No. 66 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He then signed a four-year, $5,744,439 rookie contract with a $1,177,774 signing bonus and a cap figure of $1,044,443 in 2023.

During five seasons at Illinois, Brown recorded 320 tackles, two sacks, 10 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 16 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and made six starts. He had 45 tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception returned for a 99-yard touchdown.

We will have more on Brown as it becomes available.