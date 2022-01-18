Eagles Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Cain, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2,625,636 contract with the Colts when they cut him loose.

The Colts waived Cain in 2020 and re-signed him to their practice squad. He later had short stints with the Steelers and Ravens before the Eagles signed him to their practice squad at the start of last season.

In 2019, Cain appeared in 13 games and recorded nine receptions for 124 yards receiving (13.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.