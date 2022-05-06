Eagles Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed 12 undrafted free agents on Friday.
The full list includes:
- CB Josh Blackwell, Duke
- S Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State
- RB Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
- WR Britain Covey, Utah
- OL William Dunkle, San Diego State
- DT Noah Elliss, Idaho
- LB Ali Fayad, Western Michigan
- CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson
- CB Josh Jobe, Alabama
- OL Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
- QB Carson Strong, Nevada
- OL Jarrid Williams, Miami
Strong, 22, was a three-year starter at Nevada and earned MWC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-MWC as a junior and senior. He elected to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlien compares him to former QB Drew Bledsoe.
During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.
