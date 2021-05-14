Eagles Sign DB Nate Meadors, Seven UDFAs

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed seven undrafted free agents and DB Nate Meadors on Friday.

The full list of undrafted free agent additions includes:

Meadors, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCLA. He was on and off Minnesota’s active roster last season before being cut and re-signed to their taxi squad at the start of the season.

Meadors has been on and off of the Vikings’ taxi squad before signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad back in October of last year.

For his career, Meadors has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.

Newman, 23, was a one-year starter at Wake Forest and earned an honorable mention for All-ACC in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season.

During his three-year college career at Wake Forest, Newman completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,959 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also rushed 245 times for 826 yards and 10 touchdowns in 20 career games.