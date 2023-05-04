Eagles Sign First-Round DT Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed No. 9 overall pick DT Jalen Carter to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.

He’s the first Eagles draft pick to sign and the first first-round selection from the 2023 class.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 9 Jalen Carter DT Signed 1 30 Nolan Smith LB 3 65 Tyler Steen OT 3 66 Sydney Brown S 4 105 Kelee Ringo CB 6 188 Tanner McKee QB 7 249 Moro Ojomo DT

Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Carter to Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.

The No. 9 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $21.806 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus and will carry a $3.9 million cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 35 career games.