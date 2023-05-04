Eagles Sign First-Round DT Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed No. 9 overall pick DT Jalen Carter to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.
He’s the first Eagles draft pick to sign and the first first-round selection from the 2023 class.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|9
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Signed
|1
|30
|Nolan Smith
|LB
|3
|65
|Tyler Steen
|OT
|3
|66
|Sydney Brown
|S
|4
|105
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|6
|188
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|7
|249
|Moro Ojomo
|DT
Carter, 21, was named a consensus All-American after his junior season at Georgia.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Carter to Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.
The No. 9 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $21.806 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus and will carry a $3.9 million cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his three-year college career, Carter recorded 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections in 35 career games.
