Eagles Sign Three Draft Picks Including First-Round DT Jordan Davis

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed first-round DT Jordan Davis to a four-year contract, according to Adam Schefter.

The Eagles have already confirmed the news and announced that they’ve also signed sixth-round picks LB Kyron Johnson and TE Grant Calcaterra.

These are the first players from the Eagles’ 2022 class to sign his rookie deal

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Jordan Davis DT Signed 2 Cam Jurgens C 3 Nakobe Dean LB 6 Kyron Johnson LB Signed 6 Grant Calcaterra TE Signed

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively. The Eagles traded up and used the No. 13 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former DT Haloti Ngata.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,009,274 contract that includes a $9,550,381. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 90 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one pass deflection in 41 games.