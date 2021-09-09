Eagles Sign LB Christian Elliss To PS, Release C Ross Pierschbacher

The Eagles announced they have signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad and released C Ross Pierschbacher in a corresponding move.
The Eagles practice squad now includes:
- T Kayode Awosika
- T Le’Raven Clark
- WR John Hightower
- RB Jordan Howard
- RB Jason Huntley
- DB Michael Jacquet
- DB Craig James
- DE Matt Leo (International)
- G Iosua Opeta
- DB Elijah Riley
- LB JaCoby Stevens
- DT Raequan Williams
- WR KeeSean Johnson
- TE Nick Eubanks
- WR Travis Fulgham
- DT Marvin Wilson
- LB Christian Elliss
Pierschbacher, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp in 2020.
Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of the unit until the Eagles signed him to their roster. Philadelphia cut him coming out of the preseason this year, though.
For his career, Pierschbacher has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and Washington, making zero starts.
