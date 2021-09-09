Eagles Sign LB Christian Elliss To PS, Release C Ross Pierschbacher

The Eagles announced they have signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad and released C Ross Pierschbacher in a corresponding move.

Roster Moves: Eagles have signed LB Christian Elliss to the practice squad and released C Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/s3dU8EhuV7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 9, 2021

The Eagles practice squad now includes:

T Kayode Awosika T Le’Raven Clark WR John Hightower RB Jordan Howard RB Jason Huntley DB Michael Jacquet DB Craig James DE Matt Leo (International) G Iosua Opeta DB Elijah Riley LB JaCoby Stevens DT Raequan Williams WR KeeSean Johnson TE Nick Eubanks WR Travis Fulgham DT Marvin Wilson LB Christian Elliss

Pierschbacher, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp in 2020.

Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of the unit until the Eagles signed him to their roster. Philadelphia cut him coming out of the preseason this year, though.

For his career, Pierschbacher has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and Washington, making zero starts.