Eagles Sign LT Jordan Mailata To Three-Year, $66M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles have reached an agreement with LT Jordan Mailata on a three-year, $66 million extension that includes a $20 million signing bonus and $48 million guaranteed.

Mailata is now under contract with Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

Mailata, 27, was selected with the No. 233 overall pick in the seventh round in 2018 after the Eagles traded up with the Patriots to get him. He agreed to a four-year, $2,549,392 with the Eagles and was set to make a base salary of $660,000 for the 2021 season.

He signed a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021 and has two years left in his deal. He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,125,000 in 2024.

Mailata is a former Aussie Rugby player, who made the decision to pursue an NFL career this past offseason.

In 2023, Mailata appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and started each at left tackle.