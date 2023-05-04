Eagles Sign Two More Draft Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed sixth-round QB Tanner McKee and seventh-round DT Moro Ojomo to rookie contracts., according to Adam Schefter.

Here’s the updated list of draft pick signings for the Eagles:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 9 Jalen Carter DT Signed 1 30 Nolan Smith LB 3 65 Tyler Steen OT 3 66 Sydney Brown S 4 105 Kelee Ringo CB 6 188 Tanner McKee QB Signed 7 249 Moro Ojomo DT Signed

McKee, 23, was a PAC-12 all-conference honorable mention in 2021 and was named to a number of preseason award watch lists heading into the 2022 season. He declared for the 2023 NFL Drafter after his junior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him graded as his No. 9 quarterback in the class.

During his three-year career at Stanford, McKee completed 473 of 748 pass attempts (63.2%) for 5,336 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of 23 games.