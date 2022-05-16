Eagles Signed Tryout WR Keric Wheatfall

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday they have signed WR Keric Wheatfall to the roster.
Wheatfall was one of the players trying out for the team at rookie minicamp last week.
Wheatfall, 6-1 and 195 pounds, transferred to Fresno State from Blinn Junior College.
During his three-year career at Fresno State, Wheatfall recorded 78 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns.
