Eagles Signing Clemson CB Mario Goodrich

Tom Pelissero reports that the Eagles are signing undrafted Clemson CB Mario Goodrich to a deal that includes $217,000 guaranteed.

Goodrich, 22, was named First Team All-ACC in 2021 for Clemson. He was also named the MVP of the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

During his four-year career at Clemson, Goodrich recorded 39 tackles, five interceptions, one touchdown, and fifteen deflections.