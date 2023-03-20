Eagles Signing DB Justin Evans

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing DB Justin Evans, according to Ian Rapoport.

Evans, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.19 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.17 million in 2020 when he was waived.

A lingering Achilles injury landed Evans on the PUP list to start camp in 2019. He was eventually placed on injured reserve and waived in December 2020 with a foot injury.

The Saints opted to sign Evans to a one-year deal last offseason. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free-agent once again this offseason.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 15 games for the Saints, making four starts. He tallied 29 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, two passes defended and once forced fumble.