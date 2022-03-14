Eagles Signing DE Haason Reddick To Three-Year, $45M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are signing Panthers DE Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal.

It’s just a shade below Reddick’s target figure, but with $30 million guaranteed and a max value of $49.5 million, per Garafolo, it’s a huge payday for a player who has performed well in back-to-back contract years.

Reddick, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million.

In 2021, Reddick appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 68 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.