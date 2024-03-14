Eagles Signing LB Devin White To One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing LB Devin White to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.

White, 26, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season.

In 2023, White appeared in all 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 83 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and six pass deflections.