Eagles Signing LB Devin White To One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing LB Devin White to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.
White, 26, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.
The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season.
In 2023, White appeared in all 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 83 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and six pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!