Eagles Signing LB Oren Burks

By
Nate Bouda
-

According to Dianna Russini, the Eagles are signing LB Oren Burks to a one-year contract on Saturday. 

Oren Burks

The agreement is reportedly worth up To $2.5 million. 

Burks, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $3,280,756 rookie contract that included an $820,756 signing bonus with Green Bay. 

From there, Burks signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the 49ers in 2022. 

In 2023, Burks appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 46 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply