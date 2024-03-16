Eagles Signing LB Oren Burks

According to Dianna Russini, the Eagles are signing LB Oren Burks to a one-year contract on Saturday.

The agreement is reportedly worth up To $2.5 million.

Burks, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $3,280,756 rookie contract that included an $820,756 signing bonus with Green Bay.

From there, Burks signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the 49ers in 2022.

In 2023, Burks appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 46 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass defense.