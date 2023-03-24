Eagles Signing S Terrell Edmunds

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Eagles are signing former Steelers S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract on Friday.

Reports from Thursday mentioned that Edmunds was likely to move on from Pittsburgh and it looks like the Eagles proved to be his best option in the end.

Edmunds offers from position versatility, as he can also play linebacker if need be.

Edmunds, 26, was taken with the No. 28 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2018 by the Steelers. He finished his four-year, $10,697,790 rookie contract that included a $5,860,212 signing bonus.

Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal last year.

In 2022, Edmunds appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 70 tackles, two sacks, and five pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.