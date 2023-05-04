Eagles Signing TE Dan Arnold

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing TE Dan Arnold to the roster.

Schefter notes it’s a one-year deal for Arnold, who will compete for a spot on their depth chart this summer.

Arnold, 28, signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Platteville back in 2017. New Orleans waived him with an injury designation soon after before cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Arnold returned to New Orleans for the 2018 season and was on and off of their active roster before eventually being claimed by the Cardinals in 2019.

Arnold was an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers. Carolina traded him to the Jaguars midseason and he played out the remainder of the deal.

In 2022, Arnold appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and caught nine passes on 13 targets for 135 yards and no touchdowns.