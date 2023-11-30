Eagles Signing WR Cam Sims

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed WR Cam Sims to a contract on Thursday, according to his agent.

Congratulations to our very own Cam Sims (@Silkysims17) on signing a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles! 🥂 Wish you nothing but the best in this exciting new chapter of your career. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qiEHFwb2Bv — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) November 30, 2023

Sims tried out for the Eagle on Wednesday. This is likely a practice squad move for Philadelphia.

Sims, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks into the 2018 season. Washington waived Sims coming out of the preseason in 2020 and bounced on and off the active roster.

The Commanders eventually promoted him and he stayed on the active roster for the entire 2020 season, returning again in 2021 and 2022.

Sims joined the Raiders this past March but was later released and he had a stint with the Giants.

In 2022, Sims appeared in all 17 games and had eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.