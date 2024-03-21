Eagles Signing WR Parris Campbell To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing WR Parris Campbell to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Campbell, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 20 receptions for 104 yards (5.2 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded eight kickoff returns for 191 yards (23.9 YPR).