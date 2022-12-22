Eagles Starting Gardner Minshew In Week 16

On Thursday, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni told reporters that it’s looking like Gardner Minshew will draw the start against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be Gardner,” Sirianni said.

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder sprain and considering where the Eagles are in the standings, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to risk further injury this week.

Minshew, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason last year in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Gardner Minshew has appeared in three games for the Eagles and completed 2 of 4 pass attempts for 34 yards and no touchdowns.