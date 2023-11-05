Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Has Fractured Forearm, Candidate For IR

Adam Schefter reports that Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

The plan is for Goedart to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. However, Schefter adds that Goedert will miss time and is a candidate for injured reserve.

Should the Eagles place Goedert on injured reserve, he would miss at least the next four games of the regular season before he could be activated.

Goedert, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

Entering todays’ game, Dallas Goedert had appeared in eight games and caught 35 passes for 360 yards receiving and two touchdowns.