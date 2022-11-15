Eagles TE Dallas Goedert To Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury

According to Mike Garafolo, Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is slated to miss extended time with a shoulder injury suffered in Monday night’s loss to the Commanders.

Garafolo adds Goedert is expected back at some point this season so it sounds like he’s a candidate to go on injured reserve, which would knock him out for at least four games.

Goedert, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He’s due to make base salaries of $1 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, Goedert has appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 43 receptions on 53 targets for 544 yards (12.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.