Eagles Telling HC Candidates They Want Carson Wentz Back In 2021

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have been telling candidates during their head-coaching interviews that they want to bring Carson Wentz back for the 2021 season.

However, whoever they hire as head coach will have a “big say” in how they handle the quarterback situation.

Garafolo adds that any candidate who prefers to move from Wentz and go with Jalen Hurts would likely impact their chances of landing the job negatively.

The Eagles have publicly and privately indicated they’re confident in and hope to keep Wentz in 2021. But Wentz was predictably upset about being benched for second-round QB Jalen Hurts.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles then signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

