Eagles Waive LB Christian Elliss, Make Two Other Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they waived LB Christian Elliss, signed WR Greg Ward to the practice squad, and released WR Cam Sims in a corresponding move.

We've signed WR Greg Ward to the Practice Squad, released WR Cam Sims from the Practice Squad, and waived LB Christian Elliss. pic.twitter.com/i38JmLKkLk — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 6, 2023

Elliss, 24, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in September 2021 and he’s bounced on and off their taxi squad ever since.

In 2023, Elliss has appeared in 12 games and recorded 21 tackles and two tackles for loss.