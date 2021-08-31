Eagles Waive WR Travis Fulgham

According to Geoff Mosher, the Eagles have waived WR Travis Fulgham.

Fulgham had a mini-breakout in the middle of last season but disappeared after that and continued to languish in camp.

Fulgham, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion back in 2019. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.7 million with Detroit, but was waived a few weeks into the regular season.

The Lions re-signed Fulgham to their practice squad before waiving him during camp in 2020. He was later claimed off waivers by the Packers but cut again. The Eagles claimed him and after an early-season stint on the practice squad he was promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Fulgham appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 38 passes for 539 yards and four touchdowns.