Eagles Waiving WR John Hightower

According to Dave Zangaro, the Eagles are waiving second-year WR John Hightower on Tuesday.

Hightower, 25, is a former fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3,595,052 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $780,000 this season.

In 2020, Hightower appeared in 13 games and recorded 10 receptions for 167 yards (16.7 YPC) and no touchdowns.