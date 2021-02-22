Eagles Will Officially Release WR Alshon Jeffery At Start Of League Year

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles will officially release veteran WR Alshon Jeffery at the start of the league year.

The expectation was that Philadelphia was going to release Jeffery this offseason and likely with a post-June 1 release and Rapoport’s report fits this strategy.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jeffery with a post-June 1 designation will free up $2 million of available cap space while creating $5,590,735 in dead money.

Jeffery, 30, was taken in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Bears. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.54 million rookie contract with Chicago before agreeing to a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Eagles in 2017.

He just finished the third year of his four-year, $52 million contract and was set to earn a base salary $12,750,000 in 2021.

In 2020, Jeffery appeared in seven games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.