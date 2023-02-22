Eagles Won’t Hire Jim Leonhard As DC

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles and former Wisconsin interim HC Jim Leonhard mutually decided against moving forward with his candidacy to become their next defensive coordinator.

Philadelphia brought in Leonhard for an interview earlier this week.

Fowler writes that Leonhard planned to undergo hip surgery and sit out coaching for a year, but there was mutual interest with the Eagles on the defensive coordinator job. However, both parties decided it “wasn’t the right time” for Leonhard.

Leonhard is highly thought of as an ascending young defensive coach. The Packers made a run at bringing him onto their staff a couple of years ago before he elected to stay at Wisconsin.

The Badgers elected not to keep Leonhard after hiring new HC Luke Fickell, although there was some thought he’d remain on staff.

Leonhard, 40, placed 10 seasons in the NFL for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, Saints, and Browns. He was hired as the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin for the 2016 season.

Wisconsin promoted Leonhard to defensive coordinator the following year and he remained in the role until the 2022 season when he took over as the interim head coach.

Leonhard finished with a record of 5-3 as the interim coach at Wisconsin in 2022.