Eagles Working Out OL D.J. Fluker

NFL Draft Diamonds reports veteran OL D.J. Fluker is working out for the Eagles today. The report has since been confirmed by others.

Fluker has been working out this offseason trying to get back in the NFL. He hasn’t played in a game since 2020 and was last with a team in 2021.

Fluker, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $11,402,498 contract before the Chargers elected to pick up his fifth-year option worth $8.821 million for the 2017 season.

The Chargers released him and he later caught on with the Giants for the 2017 season. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle on a two-year deal before being released after 2019.

He later signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2020 season before joining the Dolphins in 2021. Miami released him with an injury settlement in August and he eventually signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad before being released.

Fluker signed on to the Jaguars practice squad at the end of the season but was cut after a week.

In 2020, Fluker appeared in 16 games for the Ravens, making 8 starts for them at guard.