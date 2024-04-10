Eagles Working To Extend WR DeVonta Smith

According to Tim McManus, the Eagles are working to get a long-term deal done with WR DeVonta Smith.

McManus says contract talks have been ongoing and there’s general optimism that an agreement can be reached in the near future.

The Eagles have been busy with extensions this offseason, locking up G Landon Dickerson as he entered the final year of his rookie contract and extending LT Jordan Mailata last week.

Smith was drafted in the first round the same year as Dickerson and has a fifth-year option that the Eagles will likely pick up before the May 2 deadline, worth $15.591 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

A long-term deal will likely be at least $25 million a year, per McManus.

It will be interesting to see if the Eagles can pull this off and balance Smith’s deal along with contracts for WR A.J. Brown and QB Jalen Hurts. We haven’t yet seen a team pay two star receivers in addition to a franchise quarterback.

Philadelphia is one of the most creative teams in the league when it comes to structuring contracts, however.

Smith, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior and became the first receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Eagles took Smith with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $20,141,390 rookie contract that included a $12,008,284 signing bonus.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 81 receptions on 112 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.

