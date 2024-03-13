Eric Kendricks No Longer Joining 49ers, Signing With Cowboys Instead

Adam Schefter reports that veteran LB Eric Kendricks, who had agreed to terms with the 49ers earlier in the day, has had a change of heart.

Kendricks will instead be signing with the Cowboys, according to Schefter.

Kendricks is reunited with his former HC Mike Zimmer, who is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

The Chargers cut Kendricks earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move.

Kendricks, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $5.155 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $50 million extension in 2018.

The Vikings opted to cut Kendricks loose last year and he eventually signed a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Chargers.

In 2023, Kendricks appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and six pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.