Extension Talks Ongoing Between Chargers & Justin Herbert

On Monday, Chargers HC Brandon Staley said at the owner’s meeting that contract discussions are ongoing with quarterback Justin Herbert, per Lindsey Thiry.

Herbert is in line for a huge extension and the expectation has been that a deal could get done at some point this offseason.

With the cap rising, it would not be surprising to see Herbert make $50 million or more per season. Although, he could benefit from waiting to see what happens with the Bengals and Joe Burrow and then negotiating off of that.

Herbert, 24, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that includes a $16,890,003 signing bonus and earned a base salary of $3,026,250 this season.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Herbert appeared in 17 games for the Chargers, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

We will have more on Herbert as it becomes available.